Indian Union Muslim League for review petition; urges UDF to back devotees

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters the UDF has always respected the sentiments of devotees.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League on Thursday said it supported filing a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala shrine and urged the UDF to adopt a ‘united stand’ that supports the sentiments of a majority of the devotees.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters the UDF has always respected the sentiments of devotees.That was the reason why the previous UDF Government filed an affidavit to maintain the sanctity of the hill shrine, he said.  “Beliefs of devotees and customs of the shrine should be adhered to. More than the court verdict, what has created trouble is the stand adopted by both the state and Central governments. Today it has a bearing on Sabarimala, tomorrow it may have an impact on other faiths,” Kunhalikutty said. 

He said implementing the Sabarimala verdict as such may not be an issue for atheists or non-believers. But for crores of devotees, it is a major issue, he said. Both the Central and state governments can  file review petitions against the Sabarimala verdict. On demands to permit women worship in mosques, Kunhalikutty said there were some Muslim organisations that allow women entry into mosques while other groups oppose it.

Demands judicial probe
Alleging total lack of transparency in the allocation of breweries by the LDF Government, Kunhalikutty demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

