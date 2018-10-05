Kannur airport to be inaugurated on December 9

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Putting uncertainties to rest, the government has announced the inauguration of Kannur International Airport on December 9. The decision was announced by the CMO on Friday, as the airport got the aerodrome licence from the DGCA on Thursday.

The airport, which is being set up with the most modern facilities in around 2300 acres of land at Moorkhanparambu near Mattannur, touted as one of the proud projects and is considered to open floodgates of development to the region.

As of now, the length of the runway is 3050 metres. Steps have been initiated to increase the length to 4000 kms. The area of the terminal building for the passengers is 97000 sq metres. The construction of the international cargo complex being built in 1.05 lakh sq metres, is in progress at the airport. A hotel which could match the international standards has also been set up in the airport premises.

As the date of inauguration has been announced, the airport authorities have ensured that preparations regarding the commercial operations has been completed. 24 Check-in counters, baggage drop counters andself-checkingg machines have been set up and are ready to operate, said airport sources. Apart from these, there will be 16 customs counters and 4 E visa counters too. Six aero bridges have been completed at the airport.

Now, the airport is well equipped to let the landing of big air crafts like boeing 777. The airport also has the facility to have parking of 20 air crafts at the same time. As for parking, the authorities have facilitated space for 700 cars, 200 taxis and 25 buses at the same time.