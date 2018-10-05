Home States Kerala

Kannur International Airport gets Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s aerodrome licence

In a statement, the state government said the DGCA has issued the aerodrome licence to Kannur airport for operations after ensuring compliance with all relevant standards.

Kannur Airport

Kannur International airport (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kannur International Airport has inched closer to taking wings with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issuing aerodrome licence to Kannur airport, which will be able to accommodate large wide-bodied aircraft with a 4,000-m runway.  

In a statement, the state government said the DGCA has issued the aerodrome licence to Kannur airport for operations after ensuring compliance with all relevant standards. The second greenfield airport of the state and fourth with the ‘international’ tag, will be taking off after the publication of details of regulations, procedures, and other information related to the operation of aircraft as prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP).

The incessant rain in the month of July and August had delayed the calibration of various navigation equipment scheduled to be held in July and August. It’s an international practice to submit and publish the documents regarding the calibration data to ICAO before the commissioning of the airport. As many as 17 airlines, including 11 international ones, have come forward to fly in and out of the Kannur airport. The Rs 2,292-crore airport project, built as a PPP initiative on Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis.

