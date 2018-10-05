Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran to rejuvenate grassroots committees

During his travel across the state, Mullappally will interact with all the booth committee leaders through the DCCs.

Published: 05th October 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to rejuvenate the party’s local-level committees, state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran will travel across the state to gather grassroot feedback on the party’s position in the state. He will visit all the districts after the Political Affairs Committee meeting scheduled on October 8 in Thiruvananthapuram.

“My idea is to get a feel of the grassroot-level committees of the party and how they function. Before reconstituting booth committees and upwards, I want to understand what’s happening at the booth level,” Mullappally told ‘Express’. He will conduct an analysis of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) on the basis of the performance report prepared by the AICC.

Express had earlier reported that Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur DCCs were rated as above average performers, while Kollam, Ernakulam and Malappuram DCCs were rated average performers by the AICC report. Among all the DCCs, below par performance was recorded by Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod Committees. Mullapplly will keep this AICC report as a benchmark as he goes about rejuvenating the booth-level committees.

During his travel across the state, Mullappally will interact with all the booth committee leaders through the DCCs.

With the Pinarayi government on the backfoot in the breweries allocation scandal, the Congress has upped its ante. KPCC president said the grassroot machinery must be live and kicking to present a coordinated attack against the government. “We are a party with grassroot-level presence and we want to just rejuvenate this machinery,” he added.

The Congress is also actively taking up the Sabarimala issue and it will file a review petition in the apex court.

Mullappally Ramachandran Kerala Congress Kerala

