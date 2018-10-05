Kerala: Cyclone warning spreads panic in coastal areas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cautioning about heavy rain and rough sea conditions due to a severe storm brewing in the Arabian Sea, has revived the scary memories of cyclone Ockhi and spread panic among the coastal populace. Ockhi had intensified into a cyclonic storm from a deep depression in less than six hours, and swept past the Kerala coast on November 29, 2017, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

The Fisheries Department has notified the fishermen about the red alert and urged the fishing boats to return to the shore immediately. Trawlers, purse seine boats and country boats that undertake short trips have already returned to the coast but the authorities are yet to contact long liners.

According to Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh, around 150 tuna long liner boats and 200 gill net boats that undertake 45-day trips are yet to return. As there is no way to contact the boats beyond 50 nautical miles from the shore, the department has sought the help of the Coast Guard and Navy to alert them. There has been information that some boats are engaged in fishing around 177 nautical miles off the Kochi coast. Efforts are on to alert them, he said.

Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George said 150 tuna long lines that ventured into the sea from Thopumpady harbour 10 days ago are yet to be contacted.“The tuna long liners fish in the Lakshadweep waters where they get tuna, cobia and seer fish. There is no way to contact them. They are in danger as the fishing zone comes in the path of the storm. We have urged the Lakshadweep administrator to seek the help of native fishermen to alert these boats.

Boats fishing in the area will be able to contact them through VHF channel. We have urged the Navy also to deploy a Dornier aircraft to search for the boats. The Mumbai Coast Guard has been relaying alert in English, Malayalam and Hindi through the VHF channel. If they get an alert they can anchor at Lakshadweep harbour,” he said.

Almost all boats from Thoppumpady, Kalamukku, Vypeen, Chellanam and Munambam harbours have returned. Around 65 boats that ventured into the sea from Munambam will return on Friday. We have been issuing alert for the past four days and all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of fishermen. However, we have not been able to contact 239 long liner and gill net boats that set off weeks ago. They are engaged in fishing near Oman coast, said Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh.