Kerala: Former Alappuzha District Collector Padmakumar faces Vigilance probe

 The court is likely to issue a formal order in this regard on Friday, when Chandy’s case comes up for its consideration.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Court of Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance Court), Kottayam, has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to launch an investigation against former Alappuzha District Collector N Padmakumar and six other government officials, including former RDO and Irrigation officer, in connection with the illegal landfilling case against Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy. Vigilance judge V Dilip verbally gave the direction to VACB authorities to club the case with the ongoing investigation against Chandy for allegedly reclaiming wetland for constructing a road to his Lake Palace Resort, violating the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

 The court is likely to issue a formal order in this regard on Friday, when Chandy’s case comes up for its consideration. The court also asked the VACB to consider filing separate charge sheets if the officials are found guilty in the case. The court issued the direction on the basis of a complaint filed by M K Subhash, district secretary of JD(S), Alappuzha.

While Chandy is facing a case in connection with the construction of Valiyakulam - Zero Jetty Road leading to his Lake Palace Resort, the charges against Padmakumar and others are in connection with the construction of an approach road to the resort and a parking ground there.

Earlier, the Vigilance had submitted its report stating the case against the Collector and other officials was also a part of the case against Chandy. However, the petitioner requested separate investigations and FIRs in both cases.In the wake of amendments made in the Vigilance Act on July 26, 2018, and rules becoming more complex, the petitioner agreed in the court for investigating the case together.

