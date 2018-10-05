Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court flays government for preparing list of employees unwilling to contribute

The government had earlier said the Chief Secretary had issued a note on September 15, clarifying there was no compulsion to make a contribution to the CMDRF.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A Division  Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday flayed the state government for preparing a list of employees who expressed their unwillingness to contribute one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). 

When the petition filed by the Kerala NGO Sangh challenging government order came up for hearing, the Bench asked the government as to why it was preparing a list of employees who had not contributed one month’s salary to the CMDRF. The court orally said such an action would create a division among employees.  

According to the government, the list was being prepared to ensure the salary of those who had expressed their unwillingness to contribute to the relief fund through a declaration was not recovered. The list prepared by some departments will not be published and it’s confidential.

The government had earlier said the Chief Secretary had issued a note on September 15, clarifying there was no compulsion to make a contribution to the CMDRF. The court asked which department had acted against the government order, and directed the state to file an affidavit in the case on Tuesday.

Lokayukta gives govt 11 days to submit CMDRF documents

T’Puram: The Lokayukta Division Bench, hearing the petition alleging misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), has given the government11 days’ time to submit the documents related to the utilization of the fund. The petition was filed by Kerala University former Syndicate Member R S Sasikumar. He has alleged diversion of funds and corruption in spending the funds under CMDRF. The petitioner also sought disqualification of the Chief Minister and all the ministers.

According to the complaint, the government indulged in grave irregularities, nepotism, and corruption by diverting funds from the CMDRF to give compensation to the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late MLA KK Ramachandran Nair, and a police officer, who died in a road accident. The government pleader sought two weeks’ time to submit the documents. But senior counsel George Poonthottam, who appeared for the petitioner, vehemently opposed it. The case will now be heard on October 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CMDRF Distress Relief Fund Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices