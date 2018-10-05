Kerala High Court flays government for preparing list of employees unwilling to contribute

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday flayed the state government for preparing a list of employees who expressed their unwillingness to contribute one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

When the petition filed by the Kerala NGO Sangh challenging government order came up for hearing, the Bench asked the government as to why it was preparing a list of employees who had not contributed one month’s salary to the CMDRF. The court orally said such an action would create a division among employees.

According to the government, the list was being prepared to ensure the salary of those who had expressed their unwillingness to contribute to the relief fund through a declaration was not recovered. The list prepared by some departments will not be published and it’s confidential.

The government had earlier said the Chief Secretary had issued a note on September 15, clarifying there was no compulsion to make a contribution to the CMDRF. The court asked which department had acted against the government order, and directed the state to file an affidavit in the case on Tuesday.

Lokayukta gives govt 11 days to submit CMDRF documents

T’Puram: The Lokayukta Division Bench, hearing the petition alleging misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), has given the government11 days’ time to submit the documents related to the utilization of the fund. The petition was filed by Kerala University former Syndicate Member R S Sasikumar. He has alleged diversion of funds and corruption in spending the funds under CMDRF. The petitioner also sought disqualification of the Chief Minister and all the ministers.

According to the complaint, the government indulged in grave irregularities, nepotism, and corruption by diverting funds from the CMDRF to give compensation to the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late MLA KK Ramachandran Nair, and a police officer, who died in a road accident. The government pleader sought two weeks’ time to submit the documents. But senior counsel George Poonthottam, who appeared for the petitioner, vehemently opposed it. The case will now be heard on October 15.