Home States Kerala

Kerala Police identify man who engaged 'quotation' gang

The Muvattupuzha police have identified the person who had engaged a 'quotation' gang to assault his opponents.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Muvattupuzha police have identified the person who had engaged a 'quotation' gang to assault his opponents. According to Muvattupuzha CI C Jayakumar, the person identified as Michael had given the quotation to Sebin, a habitual offender, who was arrested by the police the other day.

"He will soon land in police custody", he added. The police also arrested a 20-member-gang with lethal weapons. The gang led by Sebin had come to Muvattupuzha as directed by Michael, a timber mill owner.
He had hired the gang to settle scores with his business opponents.

However, the gang landed in police custody after a patrolling team spotted them in Muvattupuzha. 
According to the officers, the arrested were involved in several criminal cases, including drug smuggling, opening fire at a resort owner in Vadakara, POCSO cases, and violation of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Quotation Gang Kerala Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices