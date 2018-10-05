Kerala Police identify man who engaged 'quotation' gang

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police have identified the person who had engaged a 'quotation' gang to assault his opponents. According to Muvattupuzha CI C Jayakumar, the person identified as Michael had given the quotation to Sebin, a habitual offender, who was arrested by the police the other day.

"He will soon land in police custody", he added. The police also arrested a 20-member-gang with lethal weapons. The gang led by Sebin had come to Muvattupuzha as directed by Michael, a timber mill owner.

He had hired the gang to settle scores with his business opponents.

However, the gang landed in police custody after a patrolling team spotted them in Muvattupuzha.

According to the officers, the arrested were involved in several criminal cases, including drug smuggling, opening fire at a resort owner in Vadakara, POCSO cases, and violation of the Arms and Ammunition Act.