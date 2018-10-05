Home States Kerala

Kerala rain: Idukki dam shutter to be opened at 4 pm today

The shutters of Thenmala-Parppar dam and Chimmini dam at Thrissur have been opened.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

The decision on the water flow level to be released will be taken later. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The shutters of the Idukki dam will be opened in view of the heavy rain at the catchment area of the dam, an official statement from KSEB said here on Friday.

According to the statement, a shutter of Idukki Cheruthoni dam would be opened at 4 pm as part of the primary measure. However, the decision on the water flow level to be released will be taken later. The situation at Idukki is under observation and would open the shutters if needed, the statement said.

Similarly, a warning has been issued to the people who are living on the banks of Pamba river. The shutters of Thenmala-Parppar dam and Chimmini dam at Thrissur have been opened. The shutters of three dams including Anathodu and Kakkad dams would also be opened.

The construction activities at Thriveni sangamam at Pamba has been suspended for a while in the wake of warning.

As per the weather warning issued by India Meteorological Department on Thursday night, strong winds from western direction speed occasionally reaching 35-45 kilometre per hour over Lakshadweep sea in the next 24 hours.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rain Idukki dam shutters Kerala on high alert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices