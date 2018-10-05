Kerala rain: Idukki dam shutter to be opened at 4 pm today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutters of the Idukki dam will be opened in view of the heavy rain at the catchment area of the dam, an official statement from KSEB said here on Friday.

According to the statement, a shutter of Idukki Cheruthoni dam would be opened at 4 pm as part of the primary measure. However, the decision on the water flow level to be released will be taken later. The situation at Idukki is under observation and would open the shutters if needed, the statement said.

Similarly, a warning has been issued to the people who are living on the banks of Pamba river. The shutters of Thenmala-Parppar dam and Chimmini dam at Thrissur have been opened. The shutters of three dams including Anathodu and Kakkad dams would also be opened.

The construction activities at Thriveni sangamam at Pamba has been suspended for a while in the wake of warning.

As per the weather warning issued by India Meteorological Department on Thursday night, strong winds from western direction speed occasionally reaching 35-45 kilometre per hour over Lakshadweep sea in the next 24 hours.