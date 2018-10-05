Home States Kerala

Kerala to explore internal output to address rising demand for liquor

On Monday, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had demanded the government to end the practice of purchasing liquor from companies outside the state to meet the demand. 

Published: 05th October 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has directed Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes) Asha Thomas to examine whether the state’s liquor demand can be met entirely from internal production. On Monday, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had demanded the government to end the practice of purchasing liquor from companies outside the state to meet the demand. 

According to him, the government should hike production in public sector units within the state and end the dependence on liquor companies and lobbies outside the state. In this, the government can follow the model of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), Chennithala had said. 

According to the government, it gave an in-principle approval to new breweries and blending-compounding and bottling units as eight per cent of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 40 per cent of beer required in Kerala were being purchased from other states. 

On Thursday, in a detailed reply to Chennithala, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said the government had taken the decision to allot new units to reduce the inflow of liquor from outside the state. 
 By opening breweries and the bottling unit, the government can increase its revenue and generate jobs, he said. 

Brewery case: Governor’s nod sought to try CM

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged Governor P Sathasivam to give sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan for the corruption over the allocation of breweries and distillery in the state. Chennithala said as per Article 163 (2) of the Constitution, the Governor can initiate prosecution without the sanction of the state Cabinet and cited the example of Madhya Pradesh where the Supreme Court upheld the action by the Governor against two ministers in the Police establishment case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asha Thomas Ramesh Chennithala TASMAC Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices