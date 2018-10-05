Home States Kerala

LDF govt is trying to destroy Sabarimala: A N Radhakrishnan

Talking to reporters on Friday, Radhakrishnan said after the LDF Government came to power, it took over the Parthasarathy temple in Guruvayur and it is in the process of taking over places of worship

Published: 05th October 2018

Members of Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi staging a protest by blocking Vyttila Junction against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala in Kochi on Tuesday | Express

PALAKKAD: The LDF Government is executing its agenda of taking over temples and bringing it under the Devaswom Boards and trying to destroy Sabarimala by not providing necessary infrastructure on the eve of the pilgrim season and embarking on a move to restrict devotees to the temple, said BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Radhakrishnan said after the LDF Government came to power, it took over the Parthasarathy temple in Guruvayur and it is in the process of taking over places of worship in other districts also.

"The Sabarimala temple and its surroundings have been damaged badly in the floods and even as the Mandalam season draws near, amenities like toilets and other infrastructure facilities have not been provided. There is no drainage system. The government should have convened an all-party meeting to discuss the damage caused by the floods and how to go about renovating the damaged structures before the pilgrim season. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Sabarimala is to be developed like the Tirupathi model which itself showed how naïve the thinking of the LDF Government was. The Tirupathi temple has been developed in a scientific manner and it is open on all days of the year, but the Sabarimala temple is not so," said Radhakrishnan.

The BJP leader said at least 5 crore pilgrims visit the temple during the mandalam season. How can the government restrict the pilgrims to one lakh per day. Therefore, during the 41-day mandalam season, only 41 lakh people can visit. If one makes an additional provision of 5 lakh, will the remaining devotees be denied darshan. Radhakrishnan said PWD Minister Sudhakaran has a penchant for demeaning everything connected to Hinduism and remaining silent on grave issues facing the state.

