Liquor: Kerala to explore internal output to address rising demand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has directed Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes) Asha Thomas to examine whether the state’s liquor demand can be met entirely from internal production. On Monday, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had demanded the government to end the practice of purchasing liquor from companies outside the state to meet the demand.

According to him, the government should hike production in public sector units within the state and end the dependence on liquor companies and lobbies outside the state. In this, the government can follow the model of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), Chennithala had said.

According to the government, it gave an in-principle approval to new breweries and blending-compounding and bottling units as eight per cent of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 40 per cent of beer required in Kerala were being purchased from other states.

On Thursday, in a detailed reply to Chennithala, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said the government had taken the decision to allot new units to reduce the inflow of liquor from outside the state.

By opening breweries and the bottling unit, the government can increase its revenue and generate jobs, he said.

Brewery case: Governor’s nod sought to try CM

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged Governor P Sathasivam to give sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan for the corruption over the allocation of breweries and distillery in the state. Chennithala said as per Article 163 (2) of the Constitution, the Governor can initiate prosecution without the sanction of the state Cabinet and cited the example of Madhya Pradesh where the Supreme Court upheld the action by the Governor against two ministers in the Police establishment case.