Loan shark Maharajan approaches Kerala High Court seeking bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government on the bail plea of P Maharajan from Chennai who was arrested for lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest.

Maharajan was arrested for the offence under the Kerala Money Lenders Act and the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

The Palluruthy police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by Philip, a resident of Kadavanthra, who alleged Maharajan collected huge interest from him though he had repaid the loan amounting to Rs 45 lakh. He submitted that the High Court had earlier granted him anticipatory bail. But he could not appear before the investigating officer within the time limit stipulated by the HC.

In the meantime, that matter had been settled between the complainant and the accused. Hence, Maharajan filed a petition seeking to quash the case in the wake of the settlement and it was pending before another Bench. According to him, the matter was already settled and no subsisting complaint is pending against him. Hence he was entitled to get bail.