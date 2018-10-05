Home States Kerala

Low-pressure area forms in Arabian Sea; Kerala likely to get heavy rainfall

While the potential cyclone will bypass the Indian coast as it is expected to take a north-west path, Kerala can expect heavy to very rainfall in the coming days.

Rain Clouds

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is in for heavy rainfall over the next few days with a low-pressure area forming in the southeast Arabian Sea on Friday. The low-pressure formation is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cut a swathe towards the Oman coast over the weekend, the IMD said.

''Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep-Maldives area a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood. It is very likely to become more marked during next 12 hours, concentrate into a depression and move north-westwards during subsequent 24 hours,'' the IMD said.

While the potential cyclone will bypass the Indian coast as it is expected to take a north-west path, Kerala can expect heavy to very rainfall in the coming days and extremely heavy rainfall in some places on Sunday. IMD has maintained the red alert issued for Idukki and Palakkad for Sunday.

According to the IMD, the state is likely to receive heavy (seven to 11 cms in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 to 20 cms in 24 hours) on Saturday and Monday. On Sunday, the state can expect very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm and above in 24 hrs) at one or two places. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places on Tuesday. As the sea is expected to turn rough by Saturday, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.

Another low-pressure area is expected to take shape in the Bay of Bengal by Monday. '' It is likely to become more marked and move to towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 72 hours,'' IMD said.

