Panel to oversee rebuilding of flood-hit Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that a high-powered committee, including leaders from the Opposition parties, will oversee the rebuilding of flood-ravaged Kerala. Speaking after inaugurating a function organised by the Kesari Memorial Trust and KUWJ Thiruvananthapuram district committee to honour journalists who covered the recent floods, he said the rebuilding of the state will be carried out in record time.

The reconstruction will be carried out by giving stress to survive disasters like this in the future. There has been a paucity of funds for the rebuilding of the state. But the state has no plans to collect funds through coercion. The people have been contributing voluntarily, he said, adding, all the flood-affected people will be rehabilitated.

The Centre extended its cooperation in helping the flood affected. The state is expecting a fair deal from the Centre. The `5,000 crore package was sought as there is a limitation for compensating the loss incurred in the flood, the Chief Minister said.

The media covered the flood without losing its composure and taking note of the seriousness of the issue. And many of the media personnel covered the flood even without bothering about their safety, he pointed out. As many as 224 media personnel were honoured in the function.

Union district president Suresh Vellimangalam presided over the function.