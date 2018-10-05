Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Hindu outfits hit the streets

The state government should also be ready to hold a referendum on the Sabarimala issue among the people of the state, including CPM.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mahila Morcha activists tearing up the flex board of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan into pieces in front of the TDB office in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After some initial hiccups, the saffron front in the state seems to be taking its battle against the entry of women in Sabarimala to the streets with Hindu organisations and outfits owing allegiance to the BJP and the RSS drawing up strike programmes. A day after the state witnessed marches and dharnas in different places, including Pandalam, the Mahila Morcha - the women’s wing of the BJP - on Thursday held a dharna in front of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as part of putting pressure on the state government. 

Though the activists, under the banner of the Sabarimala Protection Council, had blocked traffic, in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, the Mahila Morcha activists held a dharna in front of the TDB office on Thursday chanting hymns of Lord Ayyappa, as part of expressing their dismay at the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to offer worship at the shrine.

Speaking after inaugurating the dharna, BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran said a jallikettu-model strike will snowball in the state if the government continues to drag its feet in the case without going for a review petition. The state government will try to bring an ordinance to save Sabarimala in the event of the apex court ruling. If anyone dares to go to Sabarimala disregarding the sentiments of the people in the state, they can get to the hill shrine only after trampling over the chests of lakhs of devotees, she said.  

The state government should also be ready to hold a referendum on the Sabarimala issue among the people of the state, including CPM. Instead of arranging facilities for women in Sabarimala, the state government should arrest people sexually harassing women, including P Sasi MLA and DYFI leaders, according to Sobha Surendran.

Mahila Morcha president V T Rama presided over the programme. 
Bharathiya Vichara Kendram secretary Anjana Suresh, BJP state leaders Prameela C Naik, Renu Suresh and Mahila Morcha district leaders took part in the agitation.

NSS expresses strong displeasure over TDB’s stand
Kottayam: Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair expressed its strong displeasure over the stand taken by the TDB.  “Perhaps, the government may take a stand that they won’t go for a review petition. However, it is difficult to understand how an independent organisation like the TDB, which came into existence pledging to protect Sabarimala and 1,200 other temples, its rituals, practices and faith, can take such a stand.

The administration of Devaswoms and Boards is being done with the revenue from the offerings of devotees. Moreover, devotees are well aware of the contribution from the government in this regard,” he said. He questioned the undue haste of the government in implementing the court order, which will affect devotees. “Hence, believers are forced to do whatever they can do to protect their faith,” he said. “Ultimately, the Constitution is above all. Superstition and misbelief should be removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu outfits Sabarimala Travancore Devaswom Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices