Sabarimala verdict: Nair Service Society slams Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board

KOTTAYAM: In the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, the decision of the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) not to file a review petition against the order is unfortunate, said Nair Service Society (NSS).

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation will file a review petition in the apex court. “Being an organisation that has taken a clear stand right from the beginning, the NSS has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order,” he said.

“As an organisation that desires the maintenance of secular values and faith in God, the NSS wants the government and TDB to handle the issue more diligently,” he said.He expressed the NSS’ strong displeasure over the stand taken by the TDB.