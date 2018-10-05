Shutters of Thenmala-Parappar dam opened

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Three spillway shutters of Thenmala-Parappar dam have been opened due to heavy rain warning, on Friday at 9 am. The shutters were opened by 10 centimetres with the intention of reducing the water level at the reservoir by three feet in the next 48 hours.

At present the dam holds water upto 113.03 meters. The dam has a capacity to hold water upto 115.82 meters.

The District Collector S Karthikeyan told people living on the banks of the Kallada River and those involved in other works at the estuary to be cautious.

The decision to open the shutters was taken after a review meeting presided over by the Water Resources Secretary on Thursday. The shutters were opened in July and August due to heavy rains and Kallada river in spate inundated many parts along the course.