Thantri, Pandalam Palace to file joint plea 

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala thantri and Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee have decided to file a joint review petition against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple. Talking to the media in Pandalam on Thursday, Sabarimala thantris Kandararu Rajivaru and Kandararu Mohanaru and Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumara Varma and secretary Narayana Varma, who held discussions on the impact of the order and future course of action, said the review petition will be filed by engaging a senior Supreme Court lawyer.

They said the court order will have far-reaching consequences on the very existence of the temple as it will pose problems in the conduct of rituals. The unrestricted entry of women, including during menstruation days, will ultimately affect the deity, said the thantri.

The thantric rites and practices were based on centuries-old rules and could not be defined and altered by any court of law. Hence, the centuries-old practices should be protected, said the thantri.The Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee said in a statement that the court order was part of a series of challenges against the temple. The agitations during the pilgrimage season on the issue of Mullaperiyar dam two years ago was also part of the agenda, said the statement.