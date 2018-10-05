Three die in Kerala after consuming toxic alcohol

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Three members of a family died allegedly after allegedly consuming toxic alcohol at Varambatta Kochara colony near Vellamunda in Wayanad district. Police have started investigating the incident. The deceased were identified as Thiknayi (65), his son Pramod (36), and relative Prasad (38).

According to the police, Thiknayi had collapsed after he consumed liquor around 11 am on Wednesday. The Indian-made foreign liquor was reportedly given to him by an acquaintance from Tamil Nadu. His body was taken home after the hospital authorities confirmed death. The relatives hadn’t noticed anything suspicious about his death and fixed the funeral for Thursday.

Pramod and Prasad developed uneasiness and became unconscious reportedly after consuming the remaining alcohol found in the kitchen around 11 pm on Wednesday. While Pramod was declared brought dead at Mananthavady district hospital, Prasad died later at the hospital. The Vellamunda police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police are awaiting the postmortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.