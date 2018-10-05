Water Resources Department and KSEB to prepare dam operation plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The executive committee meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday decided to formulate an operational plan for dams in the wake of the low pressure and cyclone warnings.

The plan will be prepared by the Water Resources Department and KSEB after considering the inflow to dams, present conditions and weather forecast. It will be submitted to the government. Executive engineers in charge of dams have been asked to be in constant contact with District Collectors. Dam shutters should be opened only after obtaining prior sanction from the Collectors.

The Central Water Commission will be asked to direct the Tamil Nadu government to release water from the dams that would affect Kerala. All such dams are filled to the maximum capacity, the meeting observed. The KSEB has been asked to control the water level in Sholayar dam based on the rain forecast.

Factors such as low and high tide should be considered for dam opening. Satellite phones will be provided at all dam sites under the control of the KSEB and Water Resources Department. The satellite phone at the SDMA headquarters will be given to the Kakki-Anathode dam executive engineer for the time being.

The Coast Guard’s ships and aircraft are giving warning to fishermen in deep seas to return to the mainland.

Red alert for Idukki and Malappuram