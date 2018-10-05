Home States Kerala

Women cops will be posted at Sabarimala, says Kerala DGP Loknath Behera

Loknath Behera said everyone in the force should have to perform their duties irrespective of their religion and politics.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Women police personnel will be posted at Sabarimala this month to facilitate pilgrimage of women devotees in view of the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine, Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said Friday.

Also Read | Sabarimala verdict: Thantri, Pandalam Palace to file joint plea

The DGP said everyone in the force should have to perform their duties irrespective of their religion and politics.

"They (women) will be posted there (at Sabarimala). We are a law enforcement agency. No gender, no religion...nothing.All will have to perform their duties," Behera told reporters here.

His statement comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent statement that the government would implement the verdict in the coming pilgrimage season itself.

A high-level meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the temple when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), Pandalam Royal family and family of the temple's chief priest have said they would file revision petitions in the apex court against its order.

The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition.

On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala Women entry Sabarimala Loknath Behera women cops Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy Protest against SC verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices