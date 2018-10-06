150 boats stranded in sea, say Kerala fishermen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the India Met Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea, the fisherfolks in Kochi cited that fishermen of around 150 boats which ventured into the sea from here have been stranded in the sea 500 nautical miles off Lakshadweep coast. According to the fishermen, the Union Government should initiate immediate steps to bring back the fishermen to shore, though the authorities now citing that there are no possibilities for a cyclone.

Earlier, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast and the central Arabian Sea from October 4 and deep-sea fishers who had gone out to sea have been directed to return to the coast. Following this, about 500 boats returned to the coasts. Of this few returned to the nearby coasts in the country while a few reached safely in Kochi. According to Kerala Matsythozhilali Aikyavedi president Charles George, the fishing boats which anchored near Lakshadweep coast were in the dangerous situation. "They could not return back to Lakshadweep as it is the center of the cyclone as per predictions. As per the information available, the gill net and longlines fishers are 500 nautical miles north-west of the coast. It would take more than a day to reach Lakshadweep. The Union Government should take immediate steps to bring them to nearby coasts safely. It is learned that they are nearby Oman or Iran," Charles George added.

The issue came to light after a boat which involved in the same area reached Kochi on Friday. "We have communicated the matter to Coast Guard. The Coast Guard should deploy naval flight for the rescue of the fishermen. The matter was also informed to Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma", Charles George said.

Earlier, during Ockhi the authorities could not recover 17 fishing boats which sunk in the sea. The bodies of 82 persons who went missing during Ockhi are yet to be recovered. This has raised the concern in the wake of the alert, said, fishermen.