‘600 women cops have to be deployed’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving clear indication to the state government’s move to implement the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, DGP Loknath Behera on Friday said around 600 women police personnel have to be deployed at the hill shrine.

“Everyone in the force should perform their duty irrespective of their religion and political inclinations. In police force, there is no gender and religion,” DGP told reporters here. He said there are around 6,000 women police personnel in the department.

“Though we need not have to deploy 600 women personnel for Thulam pooja at the shrine, they will be trained for the ‘Mandala’ season,” the DGP said.