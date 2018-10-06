Home States Kerala

BJP calls for harthal in Pathanmathitta on Sunday

BJP has called for a dawn to dusk harthal in Pathanmathitta on Sunday.

Published: 06th October 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKKODE: Condemning the police lathi-charge on Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha activists who were protesting on the Sabarimala issue at Pathanmathitta on Saturday, BJP has called for a dawn to dusk harthal in the district on Sunday.

The party president PS Sreedharan Pillai said, BJP will launch an agitation on the Supreme Court verdict on entry of women in Sabarimala. The core committee meeting of party will decide the future course of action, said Pillai, adding that the party stands with believers. 

Pillai came down heavily on LDF government and attacked CPM on its stand on Sabarimala verdict. "If the government tries to oppress agitation using police, BJP will surely take it as a challenge," he said.

"The government should respect the feelings of believers and should relax its stand. The protests show the spontaneous reactions of believers," he added.

The CPM is trying to destroy the Sabarimala, said Pillai, while declining to comment on Rahul Easwar's opinion that ultra-right forces were behind the issue. "I do not know, which organisation he heads, he is not a member of Sabarimala Thanthri family also. "

Pillai also ridiculed the protests by the Congress. "The stand taken by Congress is very opportunistic. In 1983, Ramesh Chennithala was part of the efforts to destroy the Sabarimala. Now he is protesting against women's entry. He will get an award for his opportunism," Pillai said.

Clarifying his stand on the boycott of Meenakshi Lekhi from a press meet at Kuwait on Friday, Pillai said, 

"She had some urgency, and left the press meet. I had replied to media for 45 minutes on Sabarimala issue."

He also rejected the stand taken by BJP leader Subrahmanian Swami on the issue. 

