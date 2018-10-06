Home States Kerala

CPM treads middle path on Sabarimala women’s entry issue

With protests mounting from various corners over the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, the CPM has taken a middle path.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists staging a ‘shayana pradakshinam’ in Pathanamthitta seeking protection of rituals and practices at Sabarimala | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With protests mounting from various corners over the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, the CPM has taken a middle path. In what could be termed as its first major response after the verdict, the CPM state secretariat made clear the party wants to ensure equal rights for women also. However, it’s not for the CPM to take women to the hill shrine.

Those who are disappointed with the SC order have the right to approach the apex court again. But using this situation to create tension and make political gains against the Left Government cannot be allowed, it stated.

In a statement, the CPM state secretariat said the party has a clear opinion in ensuring equal rights for women. The party has taken this stance in issues related to Christian Succession law and polygamy issue in the Muslim community.

The LDF Government, in its affidavit before the SC, had demanded women believers should be given equal rights. However, based on the CPM’s stance, the government has not brought in any legislation or rule amendment. Now, with the apex court issuing its final verdict, it’s the duty of the state government to implement the same.

The CPM said as per the verdict, women believers can go to Sabarimala temple. “However, it is not for the CPM to take women to the hill shrine. It’s a decision to be taken by the devotees. The BJP and Congress, through their propaganda, have been trying to create a negative impression about the CPM on the issue,” it stated. The party also said in the wake of the SC verdict, the state government should ensure the rights of women devotees to go for darshan at the temple.

The party leadership alleged the Congress-BJP combine has been trying to create communal polarisation for narrow political interest.

A section in both parties have come out rejecting the stance taken by their central leaderships. It reminded modern Kerala is the result of relentless fights for renaissance against superstitions and negative rituals.

