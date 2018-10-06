Defence forces on standby after cyclone alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Defence forces are on standby to handle any emergency following the cyclone alert in the Arabian Sea. The Navy and Coast Guard conducted reconnaissance up to 200 nautical miles on Thursday and Friday and Air Force helicopters have been put on standby to handle any emergency. The Coast Guard has also deployed three ships, said a defence spokesperson.

“The Coast Guard conducted recces up to 70 nautical miles and the Navy beyond that and up to 200 nautical miles. On Friday, the Navy conducted recces up to 70 nautical miles and the Coast Guard up to 200 nautical miles. Using loud hailers, they urged fishermen to return to the shore immediately, said the spokesperson.

The Southern Air Command has also put helicopters on standby. However, it is pointed out that the Indian coast would in all likelihood be spared this time around as the low-pressure area, condensing into a cyclonic storm, is expected to move north-westwards towards the Oman coast.

Earlier, the Fisheries Department had notified the state’s fishermen about the red alert and urged the fishing boats to return to the shore immediately.