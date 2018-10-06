Home States Kerala

Entry of women in Sabarimala an agenda of Hindu extremists, alleges Rahul Easwar

Rahul added that devotees will continue their agitation to bring in an ordinance to protect Sabarimala.

Published: 06th October 2018

Sabarimala

Mahila Morcha activists tearing up the flex board of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan into pieces in front of the TDB office in Thiruvananthapuram. (Vincent Pulickal | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Brushing aside allegation that left liberals, Muslims, and Christians have conspired to facilitate entry of young women to Sabarimala, activist Rahul Easwar on Saturday said that right-wing Hindu extremists were behind the move.

"The statement issued by BJP MP Subrahmanian Swamy demanding deployment of army at Sabarimala to ensure hassle-free entry of women at Sabarimala reveals the conspiracy. The aim is to use the Sabarimala issue as a tool to introduce the Uniform Civil Code," alleged Rahul.

He added that devotees will continue their agitation to bring in an ordinance to protect Sabarimala in tune with the ordinance for the conduct Jallikkattu to overcome the Supreme Court judgment in this regard.

Rahul said, more than 200 Hindu organisations will gather at Sabarimala to stop the entry of women of all age categories.

