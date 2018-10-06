Home States Kerala

High Court moved to prevent women’s entry to Sabarimala from October 18

The Devaswom Bench will consider the petition on Monday.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:16 AM

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) on Friday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive against permitting women in the age group of 10 and 50 years  on Sabarimala Ayyappa temple premises when the temple opens for monthly poojas on October 18.

The petition was filed by AHP state president M K Gopinath. According to him, the state government, as well as the Travancore Devaswom Board, are initiating hasty steps to permit the entry of women in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. The persons who are now eligible to enter the temple have no time to observe 41-day penance, essential for entering Sabarimala. The government is also forcing the women constables and officers who are unwilling to work at ‘sannidhanam’.

The organisation alleged the hill shrine has been made a place of dispute by some persons with vested interests, who are bent upon to destroy the sanctity of the temple. Even before the Supreme Court order, it was not disputed that the observance of 41 days is a prerequisite for entering the temple. In the present situation, there is a chance of people attempting to enter the temple without observing the 41 days of penance.

The Supreme Court passed the verdict on September 29 and the next date for the opening of the temple for monthly darshan falls on October 18. There are only 20 days to observe penance. So it will not be possible for women, who have decided to enter Sabarimala after the date of the judgment, to observe 41 days of penance.

Hence the entry of women should be deferred till the next opening day  and in the light of the fact that the stakeholders have decided to file a review petition before the Supreme Court. The Devaswom Bench will consider the petition on Monday.

