High Court raps government for not implementing its order

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has criticised the state government for not taking action against the placing of illegal hoardings and flex boards across the state despite the court’s order. The court also directed the government to inform the progress with regard to the action taken to implement the order by Tuesday.

The court cautioned that it is not powerless and that it is capable of implementing its orders in the strongest possible manner, as is sanctioned in law.

“I (the judge) see no real change happening. The soft approach of the various local

self-government institutions, in spite of orders of the court, is ineffable and I inferentially suspect that they are somehow guided and dictated by these vested interests; but this will not in any manner fetter the resolve of the court,” stated the court.

The state government informed that the secretary of the Local Self Government Institutions Department has already initiated steps to issue a circular to all corporations, municipalities and panchayats to implement the direction of the court. The circular will be issued within two weeks.

The court said, after the court order on September 18, there was no change in the ground reality, but such unauthorised boards have proliferated, thus virtually mocking the orders of the court.

The court had even directed to issue a circular to ensure compliance with the directive.

The court directed the chief secretary to circulate immediately the order of the court to all local self-government institutions.

Materials used for the display boards is widely perceived to be carcinogenic and environmental killing, which will ultimately contribute to destroying the greenery of the beautiful state. Dumping yards and waste disposal areas are now overwhelmed with waste from these boards and the persons and entities perpetrating these illegal actions have no regard or concern for the citizen.

They are also self-centred and are concerned only about themselves or their selfish causes, projecting small achievements for their 15 minutes of fame.

“The distress of the court is compounded because, when the government and, in particular, the Chief Minister, has made a call to all citizens to contribute to the relief fund to the best they can, the authorities are allowing huge revenue loss by not collecting money from the persons for placing boards. This might even persuade citizens to think differently,” the court said.

The court also directed the Principal Secretary and the Local Self Government Institutions Department to inform why such revenue loss has been permitted despite orders from the court.