Home States Kerala

Irate private school managers gang up against CBSE regional officer

Kumar ruffled a few feathers when he took action against a prominent school in the capital for conducting entrance coaching classes outside the school premises but promoting it on its official website

Published: 06th October 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A section of private school managers in the state are up in arms against CBSE Regional Officer (RO), Thiruvananthapuram, Tarun Kumar after he took strict action against schools which blatantly violated affiliation rules.

Kumar, against whom a few managers have raised the war cry, had earned all-round appreciation from students and parents across the state after he proactively intervened and stopped unhealthy practices that were going on unchecked in CBSE schools.

Recently, an ‘unanimous resolution’ on the letterhead of the Kerala CBSE School Management Association was submitted as a memorandum to Kumar and a copy was sent to member schools. The association has around 1,400 schools as members.

Signed by association president T P M Ibrahim Khan, the ‘resolution’ listed out recent ‘actions’ of Kumar which, if repeated, “would adversely affect even the existence of CBSE schools in the state.”
The ‘resolution’ also interpreted actions taken by Kumar as “creating havoc among schools, especially in Muslim minority schools.”

It said the RO’s orders had “created disappointment among the minority community.”

‘Resolution unauthorised’

Ironically, the association’s general secretary and working president have come out against the ‘resolution’. Sources said they had asked the president (Ibrahim) why such a ‘resolution’ was prepared without the executive committee’s authorisation.

Meanwhile, three of the four schools run by minority community managements, listed as ‘aggrieved parties’, are understood to have objected to the ‘resolution’. It is learnt schools which distanced themselves from the resolution were opposed to being used as pawns to build a case against Kumar, who has an impeccable track record.  

Strong action

Kumar had created a flutter when he inspected a school in Kollam based on widespread complaints. He proceeded fine the school Rs 2 lakh – the highest ever in the country – for poor infrastructure, unsafe classrooms and several other unfair practices.

Kumar’s intervention ended several unfair practices by schools such as collection of huge amounts as ‘development fee’, charging fees for issuing transfer certificates, collecting ‘caution deposit’ from teachers, overcharging students for textbooks and conducting unauthorised exams.

Kumar ruffled a few feathers when he took action against a prominent school in the capital for conducting entrance coaching classes outside the school premises but promoting it on its official website. He also cracked the whip on an unauthorised association of school managements from the minority community which fleeced students and compelled them to attend ‘talent search exams’ having communally divisive content.

THE ‘CHARGES’
■ Conducted inspections, created ‘terror’ in schools
■ Undermined the existence of CBSE schools
■ Created ‘havoc’ in Muslim minority schools
ACTIONS TAKEN
■ Fined schools found engaging in malpractices
■ Ended collection of unauthorised fees from students
■ Banned talent search exams having communal colour
■ Curbed entrance coaching centres in schools

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private school managers CBSE Regional Officer Kerala CBSE School Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices