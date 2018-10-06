Irate private school managers gang up against CBSE regional officer

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A section of private school managers in the state are up in arms against CBSE Regional Officer (RO), Thiruvananthapuram, Tarun Kumar after he took strict action against schools which blatantly violated affiliation rules.

Kumar, against whom a few managers have raised the war cry, had earned all-round appreciation from students and parents across the state after he proactively intervened and stopped unhealthy practices that were going on unchecked in CBSE schools.

Recently, an ‘unanimous resolution’ on the letterhead of the Kerala CBSE School Management Association was submitted as a memorandum to Kumar and a copy was sent to member schools. The association has around 1,400 schools as members.

Signed by association president T P M Ibrahim Khan, the ‘resolution’ listed out recent ‘actions’ of Kumar which, if repeated, “would adversely affect even the existence of CBSE schools in the state.”

The ‘resolution’ also interpreted actions taken by Kumar as “creating havoc among schools, especially in Muslim minority schools.”

It said the RO’s orders had “created disappointment among the minority community.”

‘Resolution unauthorised’

Ironically, the association’s general secretary and working president have come out against the ‘resolution’. Sources said they had asked the president (Ibrahim) why such a ‘resolution’ was prepared without the executive committee’s authorisation.

Meanwhile, three of the four schools run by minority community managements, listed as ‘aggrieved parties’, are understood to have objected to the ‘resolution’. It is learnt schools which distanced themselves from the resolution were opposed to being used as pawns to build a case against Kumar, who has an impeccable track record.

Strong action

Kumar had created a flutter when he inspected a school in Kollam based on widespread complaints. He proceeded fine the school Rs 2 lakh – the highest ever in the country – for poor infrastructure, unsafe classrooms and several other unfair practices.

Kumar’s intervention ended several unfair practices by schools such as collection of huge amounts as ‘development fee’, charging fees for issuing transfer certificates, collecting ‘caution deposit’ from teachers, overcharging students for textbooks and conducting unauthorised exams.

Kumar ruffled a few feathers when he took action against a prominent school in the capital for conducting entrance coaching classes outside the school premises but promoting it on its official website. He also cracked the whip on an unauthorised association of school managements from the minority community which fleeced students and compelled them to attend ‘talent search exams’ having communally divisive content.

THE ‘CHARGES’

■ Conducted inspections, created ‘terror’ in schools

■ Undermined the existence of CBSE schools

■ Created ‘havoc’ in Muslim minority schools

ACTIONS TAKEN

■ Fined schools found engaging in malpractices

■ Ended collection of unauthorised fees from students

■ Banned talent search exams having communal colour

■ Curbed entrance coaching centres in schools