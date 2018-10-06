Home States Kerala

Maoist leader Danish taken into custody from Attappadi

Maoist leader Danish aka Dennis, 28, was taken into custody by the police and the Thunderbolt personnel from Pudur in Attappadi during the early hours of Friday.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Maoist leader Danish aka Dennis, 28, was taken into custody by the police and the Thunderbolt personnel from Pudur in Attappadi during the early hours of Friday. Danish was brought to the Armed Reserve camp in Palakkad under tight security and questioned by the District Superintendent of Police.

He was produced in the court in the evening. This was the second big catch for the police from Attappadi. Last September, the police had nabbed Maoist leader Kalidasan from Attappadi.

Danish was declared an accused at large. Though the police and the Thunderbolt had searched for Danish in the Nilambur forests, he could not be found. A native of Coimbatore, he is believed to be active in Maoist operations. He was heading the Bhavani Dalam in Attappadi area and the Kabani Dalam in Wayanad and Nilambur areas. Danish is said to be known by names of Krishna and Dennis.  

The police believe that with the arrest of Danish, more Maoists could be rounded up from the Attappadi and Nilambur areas. The police said Danish was engaged in propaganda work for Maoists and was also recruiting personnel for the outfit. He is an accused in a number of cases registered in Palakkad and Malappuram districts. He is also a wanted person for the Coimbatore police.

The police received a secret information that Danish and other Maoist leaders were visiting Attappadi frequently. The DGP had instructed the Superintendent of Police to launch anti-Maoist operations in Attappadi. It was on this basis, Danish fell into the police net during their combing operations.

