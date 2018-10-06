Nadapuram sex scandal: Police to issue look-out notice against two accused

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police team probing the sexual abuse of a minor girl allegedly with the connivance of her mother at Nadapuram has decided to issue a look-out notice for two key accused in the case. The notice will be issued against Noufal, 36, of Meethale Parambil, Edachery near Vadakara, and Rafeek, 32, of Podikkalathil, Mullambath near Kakkatt, who are absconding after the incident.

Nadapuram DySP E Sunil Kumar said search has been intensified for the absconding accused. "It was also decided to issue look-out notices against the accused to prevent them from fleeing from the country," the police officer said.

The investigation team has failed to make any breakthrough in the case even three weeks after registering the case. The police had arrested the mother of the girl, one of the accused in the case. During questioning, the police reportedly received many vital information and they suspect more people were involved in the case. One more case was registered at Karipur station in connection with incident.

It was on September 10 that the Nadapuram police registered a case under POCSO Act based on a complaint lodged by the relatives of the girl. Six persons, including the mother of the girl, were booked in the case. The mother's arrest was recorded the same day.

As per the police complaint, the mother took the girl to various places inside and outside of the state and induced her for sex for monetary benefits. In the past years, many people had sexually exploited her with the connivance of her mother, the complaint stated.

The girl had been living with her mother in a rented house at Vanimel within the Valayam police station limits. The family had no contact with the relatives or neighbours. The incident came to light when the girl contacted her father and revealed about the sexual exploitation.