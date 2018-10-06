Nirbhaya to start care centre for pregnant minor girls

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nirbhaya Cell will start an exclusive ‘Integrated Care Centre’ for under-age pregnant girls who are victims of sexual abuse and trafficking. A first-of-its-kind in the state, the centre will come up in Thiruvananthapuram and is awaiting final nod from the Finance Department. The centre will exclusively cater to the needs of pregnant girls below 18 years. Nirbhaya right now has got about 12 shelter homes across the state which house more than 300 inmates, all victims of abuse.

Nirbhaya state coordinator R Nishanthini said the decision was taken to give better care to the unwed mothers who were yet to reach maturity. The girls living in various shelter homes of Nirbhaya will be referred to the new centre once their pregnancies are confirmed.

The girls can either opt for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) or delivery depending on their pregnancy stage, while staying in the centre.

MTP is allowed if the foetus is not above five months. After performing MTP, the girls can stay for about six months in the centre. “The period is very crucial as the body needs time to recoup after the medical procedure. So, during their stay, their dietary needs and medical care will be ensured,” Nishanthini said. After six months, they will be sent back to other Nirbhaya shelter homes.Those who opt for delivery will be allowed to stay for as long as 24 months.

During this time, the mother will be provided vocational training. Their rehabilitation will be ensured before they leave the centre. Sources said the girls would be given counselling to empower them take a decision on the newly born children.

In cases where they are willing to surrender the infants, the children would be made available for adoption. Otherwise, the centre will provide for the baby and the mother for the prescribed period of two years. Nishanthini said the centre will have facilities to house 25 pregnant girls. From 2014 onwards, 71 pregnant minor girls were admitted to Nirbhaya shelter homes.