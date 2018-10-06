Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala slams government’s decision against review plea

KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh delivered the keynote address. DCC president Babu George presided over the function.

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the CPM and BJP-RSS combine are playing politics by hurting religious sentiments in the wake of the  Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

Inaugurating the day-long fast organised by the DCC at the New Municipal Bus Station here on Friday, he lambasted the state government for turning down the demand to file a review petition against the court order.

He flayed the state government for its “undue haste in the implementation of the SC order by hurting the sentiments of devotees”. He questioned the vested interests of the government in the early implementation of the order against the centuries-old practices of the Ayyappa temple.

The LDF Government, which failed to implement court orders in many cases including church cases, is now showing undue haste in implementing the Supreme Court order that hurt Sabarimala devotees, he alleged.

He said the state government wants to turn Sabarimala into a tourist centre in the name of the apex court order.

He alleged that the BJP-RSS combine ditched crores of Sabarimala devotees by welcoming the SC order. The BJP state president resorted to double standards by hailing the verdict initially and then made a U-turn when the people of the state voiced their dissent against the order, he said. He dared the BJP to prevail upon the Centre to come out with an ordinance on the lines of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu when the apex court said no to the conduct of the ritual.

By keeping studied silence on the issue, the BJP regime wants to come out with a common civil code, he alleged.

KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh delivered the keynote address. DCC president Babu George presided over the function.

