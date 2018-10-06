Take decision on Dileep before Tuesday: WCC members to AMMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have once again sent a letter to AMMA demanding a clarification on the reinstatement of actor Dileep, who is accused in the actor assault case.

The letter, which was written by Revathy on behalf of the other two actors--Parvathy and Padmapriya-- has stated that AMMA must come up with a final decision regarding their stand on Dileep before October 9. The main demand was that Dileep should be suspended from the organization until the court issue a final verdict in the case.

However, Mohanlal, the president of AMMA, told media persons on Saturday that the body has received legal advice but refused to elaborate on it. According to him, the issue would be discussed in the executive meeting to be held on Saturday evening in Kochi.

The WCC members who had held talks with executive committee members of AMMA in Kochi on August 7 had come up with the demand to revise the bylaw of the association by incorporating clauses which authorize the executive committee to oust a member if he or she is found guilty of sexual harassment. The AMMA office bearers took a stand that the suggestions can be translated into clauses in the bylaw only after consulting legal experts. However, two months into the demand by WCC the organization has not responded to it so far.