‘Women Ayyappa devotees’ beliefs should indeed be factored in’

The ‘Ready to Wait’ campaigners also warned of state-wide protests in the event of women entering Sabarimala on October 17 when the hill shrine reopens.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:15 AM

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The debate on gender equality should not be brought into matters of faith and religion, according to actor Ranjini. Accompanied by ‘Ready to Wait’ campaigners, she told reporters at the Ernakulam Press Club here on Friday the Devaswom Board should go in appeal against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

“Many women fall prey to sexual violence and their voices fall on deaf ears. But why does the Supreme Court remain silent on these issues concerning women? The cultural and religious practices in various states make our country unique,” said Ranjini. Ranjini flayed the apex court for leaving the all-important decision on women’s entry into Sabarimla to the five-member Bench which did not include a judge from south India. 

“The Dravidian culture and traditions of Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa are familiar to South Indians alone. The centuries-old religious sentiments should indeed be given due consideration,” she said.
Padma Pillai, ‘Ready to Wait’ spokesperson, said,  “Our opposition is not against the entry of women into Sabarimala.  Rather it is to preserve the  age-old traditions and cultural practices in Sabarimala. Through this verdict, rights of the deity,  rights of the temple and rights of Hindu religious institutions have been overlooked by the Court.

In a democratic society, foisting the interests of a minority on the majority cannot be accepted. We demand  answers to our questions from the government.”  According to ‘Ready to Wait’ campaigner Smitha, “Multitudes of women had come out on to the streets in Pandalam on Tuesday which sends a clear message to the government what the women of South India stand for”.

“The Vedic lessons and other Hindu scriptures ingrained in us during our childhood days do not  allow us to subscribe to the Supreme Court’s views,” she said. The ‘Ready to Wait’ campaigners also warned of state-wide protests in the event of women entering Sabarimala on October 17 when the hill shrine reopens.

‘Safeguard beliefs’
Started by women Ayyappa devotees in September 2016, the ‘Ready to Wait’ campaign - which has declared its willingness to wait till the age of 50 before entering Sabarimala - urges the government to safeguard the beliefs of  devotees.

