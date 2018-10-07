‘Anybody can construct swanky houses without being taxed’

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A senior bureaucrat privy to the government’s economic and administrative affairs: “As of now, anybody can construct swanky houses with resources, degrading the environment, or lay tiles on the courtyard and even on the entire land around the house, without being taxed. There’s no point in blaming the land, sand, quarry mafias for unscientific mining without regulating the unscientific construction model pursued by the state.”

Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation director D Narayana said it is high time a resource-intensive based tax structure for buildings was introduced, rather than the one based on plinth area of buildings.“In many foreign countries, the tax is based on the scarcity value of the resources used for construction and its environmental degradation.

For instance, the property tax band in Kerala is 4-8 per cent. The local self-government bodies collect tax only at the lowest 4 per cent as the ruling political parties may not be interested in an upper rate. As a result, the state has not brought any revision to property taxes for the last 20 years,” he said.

Economist B A Prakash said: “There should be some regulations. We spend lakhs of rupees to construct expensive houses and then build compound walls and lay tiles on courtyard. To make them more beautiful, synthetic paints are used which further degrade the environment. But when it comes to tax, we’re unable to create a structure proportional to degradation it causes to the environment. It has to change. The Nava Kerala project has nothing to address the real issues of the state,” he said.