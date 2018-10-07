Home States Kerala

Commander Abhilash Tomy brought to Visakhapatnam

Cdr Tomy met with the accident while he was participating in the Golden Globe Race 2018(GGR) representing India without modern navigation aids.

Commander Abhilash Tomy who was under medical observation at lle Amsterdam was brought to Visakhapatnam safely on board INS Satpura on October 6

KOCHI: Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was under medical observation at Ile Amsterdam after his sailing vessel ‘Thuriya’ was dismasted in a violent storm in the South Indian Ocean, was brought to Visakhapatnam safely onboard INS Satpura on Saturday.  Cdr Tomy was later shifted to INHS Kalyani, the naval hospital of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for observation and medical assistance, an official release said.

Cdr Tomy met with the accident while he was participating in the Golden Globe Race 2018(GGR) representing India without modern navigation aids.  His vessel was dismasted when the boat was caught in a violent storm in the South Indian Ocean, approximately 1,900 nautical miles West of Perth, Australia.  

He suffered a severe back injury and dropped out of the race. The Australian Rescue Coordination Centre at Canberra coordinated the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies, including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy launched ‘Operation Raksham’ to rescue the injured officer by immediately deploying the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I in the area staging through Mauritius for providing close support and monitoring the rescue operations and diverted IN Ships Satpura and Jyoti to undertake search and rescue operations.  

On September 24, French Fishing Vessel (FV) Osiris reached the vicinity of ‘Thuriya’  and carried out a successful rescue operation and later shifted Cdr Tomy to Ile Amsterdam for shelter.  INS Satpura, after fuelling from INS Jyoti, arrived off the Ile Amsterdam and safely evacuated Cdr Tomy using the ship’s helicopter on September 28.  He was thereafter provided the requisite medical treatment on board during the passage to Visakhapatnam.

