Corporal punishment: Class II student admitted to hospital

By Express News Service

KANNUR: State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken a suo motu case in an incident where a Class II student was admitted to the hospital following corporal punishment. The student was hospitalised after the vein on his hand was cut.

Commission chairman P Suresh asked Kannur SP, district child protection officer, DDE and the school headmaster to submit reports on the incident. The incident took place on Friday when Rayan, son of Shakkeer and Rukseena of Ancharakkandi, and a Class II student of Mambaram English Medium School, was hit on his hand by his class teacher with a metal scale for failing to appear for the exam.

When the blood started to gush out from his hand, the school authorities took him to a private clinic at Mambaram. Later, he was shifted to the Thalasserry Co-operative Hospital where a five-hour surgery was performed.Childline workers took the statement from the student and his relatives. Shakker also filed a complaint with Childline and the police.