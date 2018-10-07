Home States Kerala

Corporal punishment: Class II student admitted to hospital

Commission chairman P Suresh asked Kannur SP, district child protection officer, DDE and the school headmaster to submit reports on the incident.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken a suo motu case in an incident where a Class II student was admitted to the hospital following corporal punishment. The student was hospitalised after the vein on his hand was cut. 

Commission chairman P Suresh asked Kannur SP, district child protection officer, DDE and the school headmaster to submit reports on the incident. The incident took place on Friday when Rayan, son of Shakkeer and Rukseena of Ancharakkandi, and a Class II student of Mambaram English Medium School, was hit on his hand by his class teacher with a metal scale for failing to appear for the exam. 

When the blood started to gush out from his hand, the school authorities took him to a private clinic at Mambaram. Later, he was shifted to the Thalasserry Co-operative Hospital where a five-hour surgery was performed.Childline workers took the statement from the student and his relatives. Shakker also filed a complaint with Childline and the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices