CPM reiterates ‘consensus’ stand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has made it clear the party is not for implementing the SC verdict on women’s entry to Sabarimala with force. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party is of the view that the verdict should be implemented after discussions with all stakeholders.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Kodiyeri said there’s no confusion or lack of clarity in the party’s stance. “If there are any practical difficulties in implementing the court order, it should be discussed with the concerned and seek their cooperation. We are not for implementing it by force,” he said.

Criticised the Opposition leader, Kodiyeri said: “Ramesh Chennithala has fallen into the hands of those following Hindutwa communal ideals. A section of the Congress leaders is against progressive and secular ideals,” Kodiyeri said adding that attempts to create a communal tension over the issue will not be permitted. Any such moves to turn the devotees against the government would be resisted, he said.