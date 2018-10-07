Cut plan fund spending by 20 per cent, says Finance Department

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Department has asked various departments to cut the plan fund spending for the current fiscal by 20 per cent in the wake of the floods. The departments have been asked to identify projects that can be dropped fully or partially. If the identified projects have administrative sanction, it should be cancelled or amended.

The 20 per cent cut will not be applicable for the Works Department, Water Resources Department and scholarship schemes of various departments. Central scheme projects, externally aided projects and NABARD schemes have also been excluded. But the cut will be applicable for projects coming under the state share.

Projects that would incur liabilities should not be dropped. They include projects for which works have been started after tendering, payment for goods or services, pension and insurance premium amounts, the finance department said.

All departments should effect a priority rearrangement of the remaining 80 per cent projects. Less important ones can be replaced with flood-related works including infrastructure reconstruction, rehabilitation and livelihood reinstatement.