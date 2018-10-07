Home States Kerala

Cut plan fund spending by 20 per cent, says Finance Department

 Finance Department has asked various departments to cut the plan fund spending for the current fiscal by 20 per cent in the wake of the floods.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Department has asked various departments to cut the plan fund spending for the current fiscal by 20 per cent in the wake of the floods. The departments have been asked to identify projects that can be dropped fully or partially. If the identified projects have administrative sanction, it should be cancelled or amended.

The 20 per cent cut will not be applicable for the Works Department, Water Resources Department and scholarship schemes of various departments. Central scheme projects, externally aided projects and NABARD schemes have also been excluded. But the cut will be applicable for projects coming under the state share. 

Projects that would incur liabilities should not be dropped. They include projects for which works have been started after tendering, payment for goods or services, pension and insurance premium amounts, the finance department said.

All departments should effect a priority rearrangement of the remaining 80 per cent projects. Less important ones can be replaced with flood-related works including infrastructure reconstruction, rehabilitation and livelihood reinstatement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Department NABARD schemes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices