Four of a family found dead in Wayanad

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead at a plantation at Thalappuzha in Wayanad district on Saturday.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead at a plantation at Thalappuzha in Wayanad district on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Vinod, 48, of Thoppil, Thavinjal, Thalapuzha, his wife Mini, 43, their daughter Anusree, 17, and son Abhinav, 12. According to the police, the family members were found hanging at a cashew plantation next to their house in the wee hours of Saturday. 

“Anusree and Abhinav were found hanging from a cashew tree, while Vinod and Mini were found hanging from the upper branches of the same  tree. Suicide notes and bottles of soft drinks were also recovered from the incident spot,” said police sources. As per the preliminary assessment, the deceased were facing some family problems and that might have led to suicide. However, the exact reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.   

The family was missing from Friday night. Though relatives attempted to contact Vinod over his mobile phone several times, there was no response. The bodies were first noticed by Shiju, the neighbour and owner of the plantation, in the morning. Later, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.  The Thalappuzha police have registered a case for unnatural death in the incident. 

Vinod was a farmer engaged in dairy farming and banana cultivation while Mini was a housewife. Their children Anusree was a higher secondary student while Abhinav was studying in Class VII.

