Government finalises procedure to write off government staff loans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Saturday finalised the procedure for writing off various loans up to Rs 5 lakh taken by government employees who died while in service.For writing off loans, a bereaved family will have to first submit an application along with relevant details to respective office heads. Upon receiving the same, the office head will have to hand over the application to their respective department head, who in turn will submit the same to the General Administration Department. It will then be forwarded to the Finance Department.

“The Finance Department, while considering the said applications, might forward the same to the Finance Inspection Wing or District Finance Inspection Wing for evaluating its authenticity. Factors such as has the house been constructed, has the house been constructed at the allotted plot, has the house been constructed as per the estimates submitted and others will be examined by the wing,” the order said.

The inspection wing upon considering the aforementioned aspects will have to prepare a report and will have to hand over the same to the respected wings of the Finance Department within three months.