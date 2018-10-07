Home States Kerala

Governor questions seven-week summer vacation for courts

Courts should avoid piling up of cases and justice should be delivered fast and without much expense, Governor P Sathasivam has said.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

P Sathasivam

Kerala governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Courts should avoid piling up of cases and justice should be delivered fast and without much expense, Governor P Sathasivam has said. He said adalats could be held to dispose of cases fast. He questioned the relevance of courts going on summer vacation for seven weeks and winter vacations for two weeks when air-conditioners could be installed. 

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kasargod sub-court on Saturday. The former chief justice of India also called on the legislators to improve the infrastructure of the courts and suggested that the local area development fund could be used for that. Justice Sathasivan promised to take steps to start the family court and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Kasargod and said it would be discussed with the chief minister and the law minister.

Observing that the implementation of modern technology would help the functioning of the judiciary better, he said those who work in this field should be prompt and also maintain morality towards their profession. Also, efforts are on to sanction stop for Rajadhani Express train in Kasargod and it has been taken up with the railway ministry, said the Governor. 

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, who delivered the keynote address, said the courts and judges should live in the hearts of the people, and only then they would be able to adhere to justice. Praising the recent path-breaking verdicts of the Supreme Court, he said it is not good for democracy to spit communal venom against the verdicts. People look forward to the courts when the democracy is in crisis, he said. Chief justice of Kerala Justice Hrishikesh Roy presided over the function.

