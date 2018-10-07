KSDMA had clue only about Periyar

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: Reply to the two other queries --- first, the action taken by the KSDMA when orange and red alerts were issued with regard to the opening of dams’ shutters, and second, the details and results of the study conducted by the authority prior to opening of shutters to assess the damage and volume of water that will reach the plains after flowing through the rivers --- showed the authority had no idea about possible overflowing of the Chalakkudy and Pampa rivers.

“Timely advisories were issued for people living on the banks of Periyar. Probable areas of inundation and vulnerable structures were identified and shared with the District Collectors to take necessary action and provide information for rescue operations,” the reply said.

It added the State Emergency Operations Centre’s office had prepared panchayat-wise maps of vulnerable structures lying within 100 metres on the banks of Periyar for Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

A list of panchayats likely to be affected if Periyar overflows was also made.

However, when contacted, KSDMA member secretary (ex-officio) and head (scientist) Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose said the concerned RTI officer might have judged the query wrong and would furnish the meeting’s details if an appeal was filed.“In fact, we had conducted several rounds of meetings to discuss the action plan,” he said.