KSRTC terminates 773 employees

Published: 07th October 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC bus at NH Bypass | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going for mass sacking, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has terminated 773 employees - 304 drivers and 469 conductors - who were on unauthorised leave for long.
As per the order, many employees used to submit fake medical certificates to skip duty and claim allowances.

Memos were earlier issued to these employees either to rejoin duty or to report a genuine reason for their leave before May 31, failing which the management would  issue the termination order. Even though the employee-job ratio is high in KSRTC, there was a reduction in services due to a lack of employees. The issue came to the notice of the authorities while looking into reasons for employee shortage in various depots.

“It has been reported that there are employees who have joined KSRTC but are currently working in the Gulf countries. A few months before retirement, these employees come and do their duty in order to claim pension and other allowances,” said KSRTC chairman Tomin Thachankary.Already reeling under losses, he said, the corporation does not have to pay salaries and allowances to such non-working employees. 

The management is now taking steps to sack the corporation’s mechanical and ministerial staff who are on unauthorised leave, he said.The KSRTC trade unions alleged there are widespread anomalies in the list, with the employees terminated including those awaiting orders to rejoin service after medical leave and an employee currently recuperating after a major surgery.

