Low pressure moves towards Oman coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to be on high alert as the low-pressure formation in the Arabian Sea is intensifying into a depression and expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the next few days. The state, however, can heave a sigh of relief as the low pressure is moving towards Oman coast.The red alert for Idukki and Malappuram was downgraded to orange alert on Saturday. Yet, the General Education Department has directed all schools not to function after 2 pm.

Yellow alert is in place in Thiruvananthapuram till Monday and in Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kollam and Kozhikode till Sunday. Heavy rain has been predicted on Sunday in Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. Downpour is predicted also on Monday in Malappuram, Palakkad and Idukki.

On Saturday, Idukki dam shutters were raised to control the water level. Maximum rainfall was reported from Vellanikkara in Thrissur (5 cm) and Mananthavady in Wayanad (4 cm). The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and offices of the Revenue, Fisheries, Power and Water Resources are maintaining high alert in districts where heavy rain and wind have been predicted.

Red alert downgraded

The red alert for Idukki and Malappuram was downgraded to orange alert on Saturday.

Fishers stranded

Fishermen in around 150 boats, who ventured into the Arabian Sea from Kochi, have been stranded in the sea 500 nautical miles off the Lakshadweep coast.

Shutters opened

Taking into consideration heavy rainfall prediction, the Idukki district administration on Saturday morning opened one of the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam.