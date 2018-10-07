Mullappally Ramachandran set to launch party reorganisation process

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will kickstart the process of reconstituting the party by touring all 14 districts from October 11 to interact with grassroots-level workers. As the first step towards organisational revamp, booth committees will be constituted across the state, he told reporters here on Saturday.

Mullappally said he, along with other new state office-bearers, will begin the state-wide ‘yatra’ from Kasargod on October 11. “After interacting with workers at the grassroots level, we will work out a strategy for the upcoming polls within a short time,” he said.

The KPCC president acknowledged that the existing ‘jumbo committees’ at various levels of the party were a ‘big botheration’. Asked about probable Congress candidates for the upcoming election, Mullappally said ‘winnability’ will be the crucial factor in deciding the candidate. However, he parried the question on who would be his replacement in the Vadakara parliament constituency.

Justifying the appointment of three working presidents for KPCC, Mullappally said it was an ‘experiment’ recently undertaken by AICC president Rahul Gandhi. In all states where organisational revamp happened, such a practice has been adopted, he said adding that the arrangement was aimed at ensuring division of labour and collective responsibility. It also gives the message of uniting all sections, Mullappally said.

‘No to another Ayodhya’

Supporting filing of review petition on the Sabarimala women entry issue, Mullappally warned the issue should not snowball into ‘another Ayodhya’. “We all know what happened after the Babri Masjid demolition. There are forces that are out to exploit the situation.

We should thwart such attempts,” Mullappally said when his attention was drawn to BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s statement that Central forces should be deployed to ensure women’s entry into the shrine. On why the Congress was disregarding the voice of those who supported women’s entry, he said: “It’s only devotees who go to temples and they observe certain customs associated with the temple. Why should those customs be challenged?”

Assails both govts

Mullappally blamed both the BJP-led Central Government and the CPM-led state government of giving false promises and cheating the common man. He listed overall price rise, devaluation of the rupee, skyrocketing fuel prices and the Rafale fighter aircraft deal to corner the Central Government. The LDF Government, which promised corruption-free governance, finally fell into the ditch of graft in connection with brewery allocation, he said.

Mullappally demanded a judicial probe into the brewery allocation by the LDF Government and an inquiry by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.