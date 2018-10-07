Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan adopts middle path, to meet thantris

In a deviation from its earlier stance on the issue, the CPM is adopting a middle path following widespread protests from among believers and political parties. 

Published: 07th October 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:24 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Close on the heels of the CPM urging the state government for a consensus among stakeholders before implementing the Supreme Court verdict on women's entry in Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the temple's thantri family along with the members of the Pandalam royal family for discussions in this regard on Monday.  

In a deviation from its earlier stance on the issue, the CPM is adopting a middle path following widespread protests from among believers and political parties. The party state secretariat, after its meeting on Friday, urged the government to hold talks with those related to the temple. Opening a path of consensus among various stakeholders, the CPM came out with its opinion that the SC verdict should be implemented after talks. 

The Chief Minister, who is currently in New Delhi for the two-day CPM central committee meet, is expected to hold talks with the thantri family by Monday afternoon. All the three thantris of the family could be part of the discussions. 

"There are many practical aspects in the matter which will be discussed with the thantri family and the Pandalam royal family. In the wake of the apex court verdict, the government will have to take steps to implement the same. The government has not taken any haste in this regard. All these aspects will be discussed at the meeting," said sources with the Chief Minister's Office. 

Faced with heavy protests from various corners, including from the UDF and the BJP, the Left Government is keen not to hurt the sentiments of believers. With the general elections next year, the CPM and the Left are taking a cautious approach.

Talking points
Thantri Rajeevaru says the Supreme Court order and its implementation will lead to the destruction of Sabarimala
The BJP will launch an agitation against the verdict, party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said on Saturday.
Brushing aside allegation that Left-liberals, Muslims and Christians have conspired, activist Rahul Easwar said minority right-wing Hindu extremists were behind the move
Opening a path of consensus among various stakeholders, the CPM came out with its opinion that the Supreme Court verdict should be implemented after talks
The CPM has made clear it is not for the party to take women believers to the hill shrine

